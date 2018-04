Passersby walk before a large screen showing archive footage of US President Donald J. Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Jeju April 3rd incident at a memorial park in Jeju city, South Korea, Apr. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIM MIN-HEE / POOL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha briefs reporters on a recent meeting with her Japanese counterpart and North Korean nuclear issues at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Apr. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korea's foreign minister said on Wednesday denuclearization would top the agenda of North Korea's upcoming summits with Seoul and Washington.

Kang Kyung-wha's statement confirms an earlier report that had quoted a South Korean government source saying Seoul will seek a joint declaration on denuclearization after the upcoming summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, set to be held on April 27.