International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks during an interview at a hotel in the alpine town of PyeongChang, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Russian-born biathlete Timofey Lapshin, who has acquired South Korean citizenship, practices for the 2018 Winter Olympics at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean skiers wave at Yangyang Airport on South Korea's east coast in Yangyang County, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2018, before departing for Kalma Airport in North Korea's eastern city of Wonsan en route to the North's Masikryong Ski Resort. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

A so-called 'Supermoon' rises above the Olympic rings installation (front) and the Alpensia Ski Jumping Center (back) of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, PyeongChang county, South Korea, Jan. 31, 2018, during the last time in a series of three consecutive 'Supermoons', dubbed the 'Supermoon Trilogy'. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

The North Korean national flag (C) is hoisted at the athletes' village for the PyeongChang Olympics in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea's vice sports minister will lead a delegation of athletes from his country to travel to PyeongChang in South Korea for the Winter Olympics, a spokesperson of the South Korean Ministry of Unification told EFE Thursday.

Won Kil-u will head a group of 10 athletes, three coaches and 18 support staff, who are expected to reach Thursday the South Korean airport of Yangyang, close to the city of Gangneung, one of the centers of the Games, which will begin on Feb. 9.