The United States' secretary of state said on Thursday in Seoul that North Korea sanctions will only be lifted after complete denuclearization is achieved.

Mike Pompeo stressed in a press conference held after a meeting with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts Kang Kyung-wha and Taro Konom that the US government is committed to "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization" of Pyongyang.