A handout photo made available by the Joint Press Corps shows North Korean delegates, including top negotiator Kim Myong-gil, leaving the North Korean embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2019. EFE-EPA/Joint Press Corps/HANDOUT SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea's chief denuclearization negotiator insisted again Monday that it is up to the United States as to whether the two countries will meet again after the failed talks in Stockholm over the weekend.

During a stopover in Beijing, Kim Myong-gil responded with skepticism when asked by South Korean news agency Yonhap about the possibility of meeting again in two weeks in Stockholm, as Washington has proposed. EFE-EPA