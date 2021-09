An undated combination photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows the test firing of a long-range cruise missile, conducted by the Academy of Defence Science of the DPRK, from an undisclosed location in North Korea (issued 13 September 2021). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea tested a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, according to state media Monday, as dialogue with the United States remains stagnant.

The tests took place on Saturday and Sunday and were described as successful after the projectiles flew for more than two hours over North Korea land and waters, and reached targets about 1,500 kilometers away, KCNA said.EFE