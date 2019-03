North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho (R) speaks as Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe Son-Hui (L) looks on during a press conference following the second US-North Korea summit, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Mar. 01, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/BUI LAM KHANH VIETNAM OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea's vice foreign minister on Friday said that Pyongyang might suspend denuclearization talks with the United States following the failure of the Hanoi summit, Yonhap reported, quoting an article by Russian news agency Tass.

"We have no intention to yield to the US demands (put forward at the Hanoi summit) in any form, nor are we willing to engage in negotiations of this kind," Choe Son-Hui had said at a press conference in Pyongyang, according to the Tass report.