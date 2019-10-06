The North Korean diplomatic delegation is seen on Oct. 5, 2019, leaving their embassy in Stockholm for a meeting to prepare for talks with US officials; their chief negotiator Kim Myong-gil said after the discussion the next day that disarmament talks with Washington were suspended, while the US delegation said they would continue in two weeks. EFE-EPA/Yonhap

North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong-gil said this Saturday that talks with Washington about disarmament are suspended, but the US State Department maintains that the two countries had good conversations and plan to get back together in two weeks for another meeting.

The North Korean delegation and the US team renewed this Saturday in Stockholm their negotiations on denuclearization, which have gone nowhere since February due to differences between the two countries on the exact method of disarming the Asian regime.