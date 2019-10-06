EFEWashington

North Korea's chief negotiator Kim Myong-gil said this Saturday that talks with Washington about disarmament are suspended, but the US State Department maintains that the two countries had good conversations and plan to get back together in two weeks for another meeting.

The North Korean delegation and the US team renewed this Saturday in Stockholm their negotiations on denuclearization, which have gone nowhere since February due to differences between the two countries on the exact method of disarming the Asian regime.