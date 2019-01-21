A fuming North Korea on Monday said the United Nations human rights envoy for the country was acting counter to the prevailing mood of talks, and was inciting confrontation between Seoul and Pyongyang with his comments on alleged rights violation of North Koreans.

In an editorial, North Korea's official daily Rodong Sinmun said Tomas Ojea Quintana, the United Nations special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, "sticks his nose here and there and speaks loud about human rights in North Korea".