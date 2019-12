A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows people on a skiing hill overlooking fireworks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a Township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, Dec.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korea's party and government officials inspecting stuffed fridges in a supermarket during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a Township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, Dec.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) cutting a ribbon to open a Township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, Dec.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (C) during a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open a Township of Samjiyon County, North Korea, Dec.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea on Tuesday said it was up to the United States to chose what “Christmas gift” it wanted as the deadline to resume the stalled denuclearisation talks was drawing closer amid Washington’s continued “dialogue rhetoric”.

“What is left to be done now is the US' option and it is entirely up to the US what Christmas gift it will select to get," the North Korean foreign ministry said in a statement published by state news agency KCNA.