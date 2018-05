(FILE) An undated file photograph released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Feb. 12, 2009 shows the Korean military Unit No. 681 under the KPA Artillery Command during a firing exercise watched by the Supreme Commander of the Korean People's Army Kim Jong Il (not pictured) (reissued Apr. 25, 2017). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) An undated photograph released by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Apr. 26, 2017 shows the combined fire demonstration of the services of the Korean People's Army in celebration of its 85th founding anniversary, at an undisclosed location in North Korea. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea has reduced the size of an annual firing contest for its armored units this year and the regime's leader abstained from attending the competition, apparently due to the ongoing peace climate in the peninsula, the South Korean government said on Saturday.

The South Korean government confirmed that Kim Jong-un did not attend the annual competition, held within the first six months of the year, which the leader had attended in 2016 and 2017.