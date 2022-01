Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), watched the test-fire of hypersonic missile conducted by the Academy of Defence Science, photo taken at an undisclosed location, 11 January 2022 (issued on 12 January 2022). EFE-EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea said Wednesday it successfully tested a hypersonic missile in the presence of leader Kim Jong-un, reinforcing the message that Pyongyang has no interest in the current supply of United States dialogue and will continue to improve its weaponry.

North Korean media said the Tuesday launch was, as many suspected, what the regime defines as a hypersonic missile, adding that Kim chaired the trial, the first time he has witnessed a weapons test in nearly two years.