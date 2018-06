A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) and his wife Ri Sol-ju (2-L) attending a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and his wife Peng Liyuan (2-R) in Beijing, China, Jun. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated photo released on Jun. 21, 2018 by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) during his visit to Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korea Thursday stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation with China following the end of its leader Kim Jong-Un's latest visit to the neighboring country.

Kim had met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual interest, including ways to further strengthen strategic and tactical cooperation, reported North Korean state news agency KCNA Thursday.