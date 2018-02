Kim Yong-chol (R), a senior official of North Korea's ruling Worker's Party, attends the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympics at the Olympic Stadium in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018 (issued Feb. 26, 2018). EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The head of the North Korean delegation visiting the South reiterated Monday that the door for dialogue with the United States is open, according to Seoul.

The comment was made by Kim Yong-chol during a meeting with Choi Eui-yong, chief of South Korea's National Security Council and the top security advisor to President Moon Jae-in, held at a hotel in Seoul, a presidential office spokesperson told EFE.