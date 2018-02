A handout photo made available by the Presidential House of South Korea shows South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R), the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong (C-R) and Kim Yong-nam (L), President of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, as they attend a concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Presidential House HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A photo released by the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae shows South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon (L) talking with North Korea's high-level government delegation at Incheon airport, west of Seoul, South Korea, late on Feb. 11, 2018, before the delegation leaves for Pyongyang.

Kim Yong-nam (far L), president of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, wipes away tears as he attends a concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) talks with the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Kim Yo-jong (C), and Kim Yong-nam, president of North Korea's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, after attending a concert, staged by the North's Samjiyon Orchestra, at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018.

The official media of North Korea on Monday praised the importance of the historic trip to the South of a delegation that included the sister of the regime's supreme leader, and highlighted that this visit paves the way for peace.

"The latest trip by the high-level delegation served as an important occasion in improving relations between North and South Korea, and setting up an environment for peace on the Korean Peninsula," North Korea's main newspaper Rodong Sinmun reported Monday.