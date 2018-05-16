North Korea Wednesday threatened to pull out of the upcoming summit between its leader and the President of the United States, after Washington proposed Pyongyang should dismantle its nuclear program at once and be recompensed for it.
Hours before the threat, the North Korean regime had canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest against joint air-exercises between Seoul and Washington, saying the drills were also a threat to the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, to be held in Singapore on June 12.