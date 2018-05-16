A F16 fighter (top) of the US Air Force takes off during the Seventh Air Force and the 8th Fighter Wing Max Thunder exercise at the eighth Fighter Wing in Gunsan, South Korea, Apr. 20, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Baik Tae-hyun, the unification ministry spokesman, delivers a statement on North Korea suspending high-level dialogue that had been scheduled for the same day in Seoul, South Korea, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) talks during a summit at the Peace House on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018, and US President Donald J. Trump (R) speaks on the South Lawn of the White House before departing by Marine One in Washington, DC, USA, May 04, 2018. EPA/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / MICHAEL REYNOLDS

North Korea Wednesday threatened to pull out of the upcoming summit between its leader and the President of the United States, after Washington proposed Pyongyang should dismantle its nuclear program at once and be recompensed for it.

Hours before the threat, the North Korean regime had canceled a high-level meeting with South Korea to protest against joint air-exercises between Seoul and Washington, saying the drills were also a threat to the summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, to be held in Singapore on June 12.