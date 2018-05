Foreign correspondents invited by North Korea to cover its nuclear site dismantling event depart from a Beijing airport, China, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean reporters check in at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2018, on their way to Beijing, from where they will transit to North Korea. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea plans to hold a public dismantling of its nuclear test site viewed by a small group of foreign journalists this week, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday, amid doubts surrounding the upcoming US-North Korea summit in June.

Pyongyang announced that it will hold an event, which is expected to take place on Thursday or Friday, demonstrating the dismantling of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site located in the northeast of the country where six nuclear tests have been conducted.