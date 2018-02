A general view over a part of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), near Goseong, South Korea, 03 February 2018. EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

People cheer with card board saying 'The youth aged 20 to 30 welcome the Team Corea (Korea)' during the Women's Ice Hockey friendly match Korea vs Sweden at Seonhak International Ice Rink in Incheon, South Korea, 04 February 2018. EPA/WOOHAE CHO/POOL

The North Korean flag (4th from R) flys amidst other nations flags, including Japan, India and Canada at the Olympic Village, in Gangneung, South Korea, on 04 February 2018. EPA/BARBARA WALTON

North Korea is to send the head of its parliament to South Korea for the start of the Winter Olympics, Seoul's ministry of unification said Sunday.

Kim Yong-nam, the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea, would lead a group of government representatives traveling to the South between Feb. 9-11, the ministry's statement said.