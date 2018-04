South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS POOL / POOL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) join hands after signing a document at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 27 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

A handout photo made available by the South Korean Presidential Office Cheong Wa Dae shows Seoul time zone clock (L) and Pyongyang time zone clock (R) at the Peace House on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, 25 April 2018. North Korea's parliament has decided to return to the same time zone as South Korea starting 05 May, the country's state media said on 30 April. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The North Korean Parliament announced Monday that it will unify its time zone with South Korea (GMT+9) from May 5 to promote reconciliation and unity, North Korean state media reported.

The announcement came after the Seoul government revealed on Sunday that during Friday's summit the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made the decision to move his country's clock forward 30 minutes so that the two Koreas could share the same time zone again.