Kim Kye-gwan, North Korea's vice foreign minister, arrives at a Beijing airport, China, Sep. 16, 2013, to attend a seminar on nuclear issues on the Korean Peninsula. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP NEWS

North Korea's nuclear envoy Kim Kye-gwan arrives at an airport in Moscow, Russia, on July 3, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP KOREA OUT / BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Pyongyang on Thursday urged Washington to proceed "wisely" through the end of the year while highlighting the "special" relationship between the leaders of the two countries.

In a statement issued through state-run news agency KCNA, North Korea’s foreign ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan said that the relationship between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump is "firm and the trust in each other is still maintained." EFE-EPA