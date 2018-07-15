South Korean soldiers stand guards at the Military Demarcation Line in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom, South Korea, Jul 23, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The United States and North Korea on Sunday discussed the return of the remains of US troops killed in the Korean War, Yonhap news agency reported.

The talks took place at Panmunjom on the border between North and South Korea.