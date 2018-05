Sung Kim (L), US ambassador to the Philippines, and Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defense for East Asia, leave a hotel in downtown Seoul, South Korea, on May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Allison Hooker, a White House official handling Korea affairs, leaves from a hotel in downtown Seoul, South Korea, on May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A working-level meeting between North Korea and the United States, in which the two parties aim to finalize the agenda of their potential summit in Singapore, is scheduled to conclude Tuesday.

Senior US and North Korean diplomats will meet in a decisive round of talks on Tuesday which could lead to the historic summit being held on Jun. 12 in Singapore as originally planned.