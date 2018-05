A close-up of a lantern with the painted portraits of US President Donald J. Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un is carried by revellers during a carnival procession in Basel, Switzerland, Feb. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

US President Donald J. Trump holds up a national security presidential memorandum on Iran that he just signed in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) arriving at the airport in Dalian, China, May 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean state media on Wednesday said hardline rhetoric by the negotiating team of the United States, ahead of an upcoming summit between US president and the North Korean leader, might harm the current atmosphere of cooperation and talks.

Pyongyang's comments come on the day US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang to prepare for the bilateral summit.