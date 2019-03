South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting in the southeastern city of Daegu, South Korea, Mar.22, 2019 to discuss strategies to build up the country's robot industry. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korea on Friday withdrew its staff from a joint liaison office near the border with South Korea weeks after the failed summit in Hanoi between the leader of the North and the president of the United States.

South Korea's unification ministry in a statement said that North Korea cited "instructions from the superior authority" for pulling out of the liasion office that was launched last year as symbol of reconciliation between the two counrtries.