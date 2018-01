Members of a North Korean Olympic advance team and its women's ice hockey players cross into South Korea via the customs, immigration and quarantine office in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean delegation leader Yun Yong-bok, a senior official at the North's sports ministry, crosses into South Korea via the customs, immigration and quarantine office in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL

North Korean delegation leader Yun Yong-bok (C) a senior official at the North's sports ministry, along with eight members, crosses into South Korea via the customs, immigration and quarantine office in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL

An unidentified woman (L) greets a member of the North Korean women's ice hockey team as they arrive at the South's national training center in Jincheon, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SONG KYUNG-SEOK / POOL

A member of North Korean women's ice hockey team arrives at the South's national training center in Jincheon, South Korea, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/SONG KYUNG-SEOK / POOL

The first group of North Korean ice hockey players on Thursday arrived in South Korea, where they will play with their neighbors from the South as a joint team in the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The delegation entered South Korea via the western border, passing through the Korean Demilitarized Zone at around 9:21 am South Korean local time (0.21 GMT), the South Korean Unification Ministry said in a statement.