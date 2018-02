A North Korean delegation of 32 people, including 10 athletes of North Korean Olympic team, arrive at the Gangneung Olympic Village of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A delegation of North Korean athletes arrived in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Thursday, eight days before the start of the Winter Olympic Games.

The delegation, consisting of 10 athletes, three coaches and another 18 support staff members and headed by Vice Sports Minister Won Kil-U, arrived at the Yangyang International Airport at 6:09 am, a spokesperson for South Korea's Ministry of Unification told EFE.