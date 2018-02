Protesters including the bereaved families of the 46 crewmen killed in the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan warship stage a rally in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018, to oppose the planned visit to South Korea by Kim Yong-chol, a vice chairman of the Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean activists burn a North Korean flag (L) along defaced portraits of North Korean Workers' Party (KWP) Central Committee vice chairman Kim Yong-chol (C), and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) during a rally against the upcoming visit of a North Korean high-ranking delegation to South Korea, in front of Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Kim Yong-chol, head of a high-level North Korean delegation, and other delegates arrive at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018, for a three-day visit to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and meet with Seoul officials. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The North Koreans that will attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics at PyeongChang arrived in South Korea on Sunday.

The delegation, headed by General Kim Yong-chol, was surrounded by a strong security deployment against protests called over their visit.