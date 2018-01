Hyon Song-wol, who leads a seven-member North Korean advance team to South Korea, heads for a KTX high-speed train at Gangneung Station to leave for Seoul to inspect performance venues, on the eastern coastal city of Gangneung, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hyon Song-wol (C), who leads a seven-member North Korean advance team to South Korea, arrives at Seoul Station, in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Heavy security has been deployed for the North Korean delegation who are on a visit in South Korea ahead of its planned participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

Protected by a large contingent of police, the North Korean seven-member delegation traveled Monday on a high-speed train from Gangneung, a city on the south-east coast of South Korea to Seoul, local agency Yonhap reported.