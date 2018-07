North Korea's Ri Su-yong looks on during a meeting with the Thai minister of foreign affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 10, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A North Korean delegation headed by the vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea left for Cuba on Tuesday, according to official North Korean media.

North Korea's state news agency KCNA reported the visit of the delegation very briefly without details.