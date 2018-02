North Korea's chief delegate Kim Yong-chol (R) during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games, Pyeongchang county, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The high-level North Korean delegation that visited South Korea to attend the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics returned to their country Tuesday after expressing the regime's willingness to hold talks with the United States.

The eight-member team led by General Kim Yong-Chol crossed the border at around midday, according to a statement by the South Korean Ministry of Unification.