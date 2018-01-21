A delegation of North Korean artists began a two-day visit to South Korea on Sunday, in preparation for their performances during the PyeongChang Olympic Games, after Pyongyang had postponed this visit a day earlier without giving any reasons.
The seven-member delegation is headed by Hyon Song-wol, the lead singer of the all-female Moranbong group, the most popular North Korean band, which is promoted by leader Kim Jong-un, and the "Samjiyon Orchestra," a group created especially for the Winter Games which will begin on Feb. 9.