North Korean delegation head Hyon Song-wol (C) and members of an advance team, arrive to go to Gangneung by KTX on Seoul station in South Korea. 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA POOL / SOUTH KOREA OUT

People watch TV coverage of buses carrying a North Korean advance team to South Korea at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 21 January 2018, as the North sent the delegation to do preparatory work for cultural performances during next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Buses carrying a North Korean advance team to South Korea, which will do preparatory work for cultural performances during next month's PyeongChang Winter Olympics, runs on a road in the South Korean town of Paju, South Korea, 21 January 2018, en route to Seoul. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Hyon Song-wol (C), a well-known lead singer of North Korea's all-female Moranbong Band, shakes hands with Han Jong-wook, an official of South Korea's culture and sports ministry, at the inter-Korean immigration office in the South Korean border town of Paju, South Korea, 21 January 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A delegation of North Korean artists began a two-day visit to South Korea on Sunday, in preparation for their performances during the PyeongChang Olympic Games, after Pyongyang had postponed this visit a day earlier without giving any reasons.

The seven-member delegation is headed by Hyon Song-wol, the lead singer of the all-female Moranbong group, the most popular North Korean band, which is promoted by leader Kim Jong-un, and the "Samjiyon Orchestra," a group created especially for the Winter Games which will begin on Feb. 9.