Cuban former President and First Secretary of the Communist Party Raul Castro waves during a parade to commemorate Labor Day at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Alejandro Ernesto

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Su-yong looks on during a meeting with the Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 10, 2015. Others are not identified. EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

The former president and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba on Thursday welcomed in Havana the North Korean Workers' Party's vice chairman who passed on a message from his country's leader.

Raul Castro and Ri Su-yong had a "friendly meeting" in the Cuban capital.