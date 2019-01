Thae Yong-ho (C, front), a former senior North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea in 2016, and other people raise clenched fists in a show of solidarity as they attend a press conference in Seoul, Jan.9, 2019, to mark the launch of a civic group to support Jo Song-gil, who was North Korea's acting ambassador to Italy but is missing since November. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A former North Korean diplomat, who defected to the South in 2016, on Wednesday urged the government in Seoul to help a missing Pyongyang envoy in Italy who is believed to be seeking asylum in a third country.

Jo Song-gil, the charge d'affaires of the North's Embassy in Italy, and his family have not been seen since November last year.