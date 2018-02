Fireworks light up the sky above the Olympic Stadium during the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An unidentified man impersonating North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appears in front of the North Korean cheerleading squad during the Women Ice Hockey preliminary round match between Korea and Japan during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Sarah Murray, head coach of the unified inter-Korean women's ice hockey team, sheds tears next to North Korean coach Pak Chul-ho after their players were defeated in the women's Ice Hockey Classifications match between Sweden and Korea at the Kwandong Hockey Centre during the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games 2018, in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Sarah Murray (3-R, front), head coach of the Joint Korea Women's Ice Hockey team for the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, and Pak Chol-ho (4-R, front), coach of the North Korean women's ice hockey team, raise their fists in a show of solidarity as they join a group photo session with members of the unified team in Gangneung, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean members of the joint inter-Korean women's ice hockey team bid a tearful farewell to their South Korean teammates as they leave Gangneung Olympic Village in Gangneung, a sub-host city of the PyeongChang Olympics in Gangwon Province, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Female athletes from the inter-Korean ice hockey team that competed in the PyeongChang Olympics this year, bid an emotional farewell to each other Monday before the North's players returned home.

The 12 North Korean players and their 23 South Korean teammates embraced, many of them in tears, in the Olympic village in Gangneung city, before the northern contingent got on the bus that would take them back to North Korea.