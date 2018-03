Margot Wallstrom speaks to media about the meeting with Ri Yong-ho in Stockholm, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOEREN ANDERSSON

A meeting between the Prime Minister of Sweden and the North Korean foreign minister in Stockholm on Friday was believed to be among the first steps to clearing the diplomatic abyss between Washington and Pyongyang.

Ri Yong-ho and Stefan Lofven met at the government headquarters in the Swedish capital, though authorities are unlikely to give details on their topics of discussion until the North Korean official's visit ends later on Friday.