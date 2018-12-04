North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho attends a wreath laying ceremony at the mausoleum of Vietnamese late President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Dec 01 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

North Korea's foreign minister will visit China this week to discuss bilateral relations and the political situation of the Korean Peninsula, the Chinese foreign ministry announced Tuesday.

Ri Yong-ho will visit China from Thursday to Saturday.