Members of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party rally near the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae (Blue House) in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018, protesting a planned visit by a North Korean official. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) A handout photograph released by the Defense Ministry, shows South Korean Army delegate chief Jeong Seung-jo (R) shaking hands with his North Korean counterpart Kim Yong-chol before a military meeting at the North side of the border village of Panmunjom, North Korea, May 8, 2007. EPA-EFE/SOUTH KOREA DEFENCE MINISTRY / HO

The upcoming visit of a North Korean military general to attend the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics has led to protests in South Korea, where conservative groups on Friday demanded the cancellation of the visit or his arrest upon arrival for his alleged role in two attacks in the country which killed 50 people.

Kim Yong-chol, aged 72, figures in the list of people sanctioned in South Korea for his important role in the nuclear program and is suspected of masterminding two attacks carried out in 2010.