Japanese authorities recovered seven corpses, allegedly of North Korean fishermen, as another ghost ship from the country washed ashore along the western coast of Japan, the police said Tuesday.

The fishing boat was discovered on Jan. 10 along the Kanazawa coast, although authorities could only inspect the boat Monday owing to strong currents, a local police spokesperson told EFE.