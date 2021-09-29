People watch the news at station in Seoul, South Korea, 28 September 2021. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), on 28 September North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The hypersonic missile that Pyongyang claims to have tested is in an early stage of development, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Wednesday, adding both Seoul and Washington have the capacity to intercept it.

Seoul believes the weapon "is at an early stage of development, and it is judged that it will take a considerable period of time before deployment in combat, considering the detected speed and other parameters of the 'hypersonic missile' that North Korea test-fired yesterday," said the JCS in a statement.