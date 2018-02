South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon (R) talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister and special envoy Kim Yo-jong (L) and Kim Yong-nam (C), president of the North's Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, prior to a luncheon meeting at a hotel in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

A North Korean delegation visiting South Korea, which includes the sister of the North Korean leader, had lunch with the South Korean prime minister in Seoul on the last day of its visit.

Lee Nak-yon hosted the lunch for the high-level North Korean delegation, led by Kim Yo-jong, Kim Jong-un's sister, and the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, Kim Yong-nam, at a hotel in Seoul.