A South Korean watches TV showing breaking news about a female suspect involved in the alleged assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's half-brother, at a restaurand in Pyeongchang, Gangwon-do, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2019 shows North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un supervising a 'strike drill,' reportedly testing long-range multiple rocket launchers and tactical guided weapons into the East Sea, during a military drill at an undisclosed location, North Korea, May 4, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

An undated picture taken in a unknown location and made available on Feb. 15, 2017 shows Kim Jong-nam, the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Kim Jong Nam, the slain half brother of North Korea's leader, was an informant for the Central Intelligence Agency who met on several occasions with agency operatives, a person knowledgeable about the matter said, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Monday.

"There was a nexus" between the US spy agency and Mr. Kim, the person said.