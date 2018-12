US President Donald J. Trump (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) shake hands at the start of a historic summit at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island, Singapore, Jun 12, 2018 (reissued Sept 11, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KEVIN LIM / THE STRAITS TIMES / EDITORIAL USE ONLY EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un claps as he attends a performance with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (not pictured) at the May Day stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sep 19, 2018 (issued Sep 20, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

North Korea's leader said on Tuesday that he was prepared to meet "at any time" with the US president, but added he would adopt "new measures" if the United States misjudges the "patience" of Pyongyang.

"I am always ready to sit down again with the US president at any time and will make efforts to produce an outcome that the international community would welcome," Kim Jong-un said in his New Year´s speech, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.