A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) and US President Donald J. Trump (L) meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean media on Friday hailed the submit between the president of the United States and his North Korean counterpart as positive and productive and omitted to mention that the meeting ended without any key agreements.

The main media outlets controlled by the regime on Friday widely covered the two-day bilateral summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un which ended abruptly in Hanoi a day earlier due to fundamental disagreements in the negotiations for denuclearizing North Korea.