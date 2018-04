North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-In (L) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS / POOL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) hold hands as they cross the military demarcation line (MDL) at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-In (R) exchange a document at the Peace House on Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/KOREA SUMMIT PRESS

Media reports in North Korea on Saturday hailed their leader's historic summit with the South Korean president, at which both sides committed to the denuclearization of the peninsula.

Rodong Sinmun, the country's main newspaper, ran 15 photographs from different moments of Friday's summit on its front page, and another 20 on the second.