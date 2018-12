North Korea's soldiers (middle) cross the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) to verify of the destruction of a South Korean guard post as seen from northern Gangwon-do, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN / POOL

A South Korean holds up a postcard with a hopeful message pertaining to welcoming North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's possible visit to South Korea, in front of the Seoul City Hall in Seoul, South Korea, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korean media on Sunday slammed South Korea for its participation in the passing of a United Nations resolution condemning the North’s human rights abuses, Yonhap news agency reported.

The resolution was passed on Dec. 17 at the UN General Assembly and condemned North Korea’s “systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights.”