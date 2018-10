North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (C) arrives for working-level talks with US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim on the historic bilateral summit the next day, at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Hotel in Singapore, Jun 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean state media said on Thursday that recent visits to Beijing and Moscow by the vice foreign minister of the country, a key figure in the ongoing denuclearization dialogue with the United States, had been successful.

Choe Son-hui met with her Chinese counterpart Kong Xuanyou in Beijing last week and the two subsequently headed to Moscow for a trilateral meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.