Pak Yong-hi, a 85-year-old North Korean woman, sheds tears with her long-lost South Korean family members on her way to board a bus to return home after finishing the second round of the 21st family reunion event at the Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

An elderly North Korean woman sheds tears as she bids farewell to her long-lost kin from South Korea in a bus after the second round of the 21st inter-Korean family reunion event at the Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean family members, react as they say goodbye to their North Korean family members at the end of the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

South Korean niece Shim In-ja (2-L), 76, reacts as she bids farewell to her North Korean uncle Yoon Byeong seok (R), 91, at the end of the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, 26 August 2018. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean family members (R, inside bus) hold hands with their South Korean family members as they leave in a bus after the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, 26 August 2018. In a second family reunion since three years, some 81 Koreans from separated families will meet between 24 to 26 August. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean family member Lee Geun-suk (R, back), 84, meets with her South Korean family members during the last-day of inter-Korean family reunions at Mount Kumgang resort, North Korea, 26 August 2018. In a second family reunion since three years, some 81 Koreans from separated families will meet between 24 to 26 August. EPA-EFE/LEE SU-KIL/KOREA / POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

North Korean media reported on Monday about the end of the latest reunion of families separated during the 1950-53 Korean War, in which over 600 relatives from both countries were reunited at North Korea's Mt. Kumgang between Aug. 20 and 26.

During the second round of the family reunions, which took place between Aug. 24 and 26, more than 300 South Koreans from 86 families traveled to the tourist complex on the northeastern coast of North Korea to reunite with their relatives, with whom they "remembered the past with emotion", reported North Korean state news agency KCNA.