North Korean media reported on Monday about the end of the latest reunion of families separated during the 1950-53 Korean War, in which over 600 relatives from both countries were reunited at North Korea's Mt. Kumgang between Aug. 20 and 26.
During the second round of the family reunions, which took place between Aug. 24 and 26, more than 300 South Koreans from 86 families traveled to the tourist complex on the northeastern coast of North Korea to reunite with their relatives, with whom they "remembered the past with emotion", reported North Korean state news agency KCNA.