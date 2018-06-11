A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) shaking hands with officials as he arrives in Singapore, 10 June 2018 (issued 11 June 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

North Korean media reports Monday that the Supreme Leader of the Asian country and the President of the United States of America will discuss issues such as denuclearization during their summit on Tuesdayin Singapore, as part of a new era in relations between the two countries.

According to the KCNA state news agency, the two leaders will talk in Singapore about "establishing new DPRK-US relations", "building a permanent and durable peace-keeping mechanism on the Korean Peninsula, "realizing the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and other issues of mutual concern, as required by this new era."