South Koreans watch a TV news broadcast on North Korea's dismantling of its Punggye-ri nuclear test site, at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIM HEE CHUL

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (R) during the 25th ASEAN Regional Forum Retreat at the 51st ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in SingaporeSingapore, Aug. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

North Korean state media on Monday urged the United States to remove sanctions after Washington threatened to retain the punitive measures on Pyongyang for failing to act on its commitments to denuclearize.

The White House has accused North Korea of being "inconsistent" with regard to its promise to abandon its nuclear weapons programs and said it would continue to maintain diplomatic and economic pressure on North Korea.