Military officials display for the press what is believed to be debris from a North Korea-launched rocket at a naval fleet in Pyeongtaek, 70 km south of Seoul, 11 February 2016. The pieces, three in total, were retrieved from the ocean floor in the Yellow Sea. North Korea launched a rocket on 07 February and claimed it put an Earth observation satellite into orbit, though it is widely viewed as a test of its intercontinental ballistic missile technology. EPA-EFE/FILE/YONHAP

A picture made available on 22 July 2015 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), shows North Korea's Unha-3 rocket being fired from the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Cholsan, North Pyongan Province, North Korea, in December 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/KCNA

North Koreans read beside a replica of the Unha-3 rocket displayed at the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang, North Korea, 17 April 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Ju Kyu-chang, a central figure in the development of the North Korean ballistic missile program at the beginning of this decade, died at the age of 89, state news agency KCNA reported Tuesday.

Ju, who passed away Monday and was described as a revolutionary soldier for his distinguished contribution to the country's defensive capabilities, died due to pancytopenia, a blood illness.