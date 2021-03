South Koreans look at a North Korean Scud-B Tactical Ballistic Missile (C) on display at the Korean War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, 07 March 2019 (reissued 25 March 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday condemned North Korea's launch of two short-range ballistic missiles as its foreign ministry lodged a formal protest against Pyongyang.

Suga told reporters that the first missile was fired shortly after 7 am local time (22:00 GMT on Wednesday) and that the second was launched about 20 minutes later. EFE